Up to 10,000 Indian students, pilgrims, business persons and seafarers in Iran: Jaishankar told Parliament last month

External Affairs Ministry S Jaishankar

There are about 9,000-10,000 Indian nationals, including students, workers, pilgrims, tourists, business persons, and seafarers across 16 provinces in Iran, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on February 6 in response to a starred question asked by Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Ray about whether the Government of India had assessed the impact of the political unrest in Iran on Indians residing there, their possible repatriation, and their current numbers.

In a written response, Jaishankar stated that the Government was “closely monitoring the situation in Iran” and that the Indian embassy in Tehran was in regular contact with the Indian nationals in Iran, providing them with regular advice.