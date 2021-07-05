UP timber merchant held under anti-conversion law

Based on the woman’s complaint, the police filed an FIR against the accused — a businessman — and charged him with attempted murder, rape, cheating and robbery.

Agra police on Sunday arrested a timber merchant for allegedly forcing a 38-year-old woman to change her religion and sexually assaulting her.

The complainant told the police that the accused hid his real identity and claimed to be a Hindu. According to police, the two got married. But the complainant has claimed that the accused manipulated and forged a photograph to show that they were a married couple.

Based on the woman’s complaint, the police filed an FIR against the accused — a businessman — and charged him with attempted murder, rape, cheating and robbery. The police also invoked the provisions of the anti-conversion law and said they would add provisions of the SC/ST Act. According to police, the complainant lost her husband in 2005. She met the accused at a party a few years ago where he allegedly introduced himself as a Hindu. He claimed to be a leading timber merchant in Lucknow, and befriended the complainant. According to her, he used to regularly visit her house to discuss starting a business together.

“Woman claims that the accused used Photoshop to prepare a photograph in which he is seen putting sindoor on her forehead. On the basis of the photograph, the accused started sexually and mentally harassing her. He also threatened to malign her and her family’s image…” the police said, quoting the complainant’s remarks to investigators. She told the police that the accused used to beat her whenever she refused to give him money.