UP: Three murders in 24 hours rock Meerut

Police said Singh went to sleep on the premises of the weighbridge when the killers opened fire on him twice.

Two people were allegedly shot dead and a third beaten to death in a span of 24 hours in Meerut, police said Wednesday.

Two persons have been rounded up in connection with the death of an 82-year-old priest, Yashpal Singh, while no arrests have been made yet in the other two murders.

Unidentified assailants allegedly shot dead Singh, owner of a hospital and weighbridge, while he was sleeping Tuesday night. Police said Singh went to sleep on the premises of the weighbridge when the killers opened fire on him twice.

“We have collected CCTV footage from the hospital and nearby places. Prime facie, it seems business or personal enmity is the motive behind the murder,” said Brahmpuri Deputy SP Amit Rai.

In another incident, Chandra Pal (50), a priest at a temple in Badla Kaithwada village of Meerut’s Mundali region, was allegedly attacked with iron rods Tuesday evening. His body was spotted by locals Wednesday morning. Police said Pal used to consume liquor every evening.

“We suspect that a fight broke out while Pal was drinking with others and was attacked with iron rods. He died on the spot,” said Deputy SP, Kithore, Brijesh Singh.

In the third incident, 50-year-old farmer Yashpal was allegedly shot dead following a property dispute at Kunda village in Meerut Tuesday night. “No FIR has been filed but we have started investigating the case,” said SP (Rural) Keshav Kumar.