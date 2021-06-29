UP: Three more held for ‘illegal conversions’

According to the ATS, the accused used to lure people with speaking and listening disability and convince them to adopt Islam.

A week after arresting two clerics for allegedly converting “more than a thousand people” to Islam by luring them with money, jobs, marriage among other things, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the UP Police on Monday arrested three more persons in connection with the case.

The three — identified as Mannu Yadav alias Abdul Mannan of Haryana, Irfan Sheikh of Maharastra and Rahul Bhola of New Delhi — were arrested after they failed to give specific replies during questioning, said ATS. Both Mannu Yadav and Rahul Bhola have speech and listening impairment.

They claimed to have recovered cheque books and passbooks of different banks, three mobile phones, three laptops and documents related to alleged conversions.

On June 21, ATS had arrested two clerics – Mufti Kazi Jahageer Alam Kasmi and Mohammad Umar Gautam — and claimed they along with their associates were running an organisation named Islamic Dawah Center (IDC) that was allegedly carrying out largescale illegal conversions.