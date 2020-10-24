UP: Three held for beating up Dalit man in Meerut village

Police have arrested Shaukeen, Ibrahim, and Irfan all belonging to the same family.

Three persons were arrested for allegedly assaulting and threatening a Dalit man in Meerut. According to police, 32-year-old Sandeep was assaulted by three men of his village after he had objected to the beating of a dog on October 16. Sandeep was allegedly given death threats over the next few days and was told to leave the village, police said.

“We received information that a man named Sandeep was attacked by Shaukeen’s family over an argument at Sikhera village. Sandeep was injured badly. An FIR was filed later and three persons have been arrested. It also came to our notice that the victim was being threatened to leave the village. We will ensure that no one is forced to leave the village and the accused will be put to task,” said Circle Officer (Sadar Dehat) Brijesh Kumar.

Police have arrested Shaukeen, Ibrahim, and Irfan all belonging to the same family. Three other accused are absconding, police said.

The FIR, which was registered four days after the alleged incident took place, has invoked IPC sections 323 (causing hurt), 504 (causing insult), 506 (intimidation), 453 (trespassing) and Section 3(2) & 5 of the SC/ST Act against the accused.

