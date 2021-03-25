UP: Three get death sentence for minor’s rape, murder

On January 2, 2018, the accused, Zulfikar Abbasi, Dilshad Abbasi and Israel, abducted the minor while she was cycling back to her home near the NH-91 in the evening.

Observing that their crime “scared people and parents became apprehensive of sending their girls to school”, a POCSO court in Bulandshahr sentenced three accused of the gang rape and murder of a 16-year-old to death by hanging on Wednesday.

“The government is trying to promote ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’, and if strict punishment is not awarded to those who carry out such heinous crimes, the daughter will not be able to study nor will she be saved. Such schemes… will have no impact and serious questions will be raised on the functioning of the justice system if the courts do not listen and respond to the cry of the society,” Additional Sessions Judge Rajesh Parasar observed in his order.

In their 20s, the accused are from Sikandrabad in Bulandshahr. Police said they had confessed to the crime claiming that they wanted to “enjoy” on the night of the incident.

“Because of this incident, parents of minors are afraid of sending their children for studies and a sense of fear has been instilled in them. This crime scared people and parents became apprehensive of sending their girls to school,” read the court order.

The victim’s family hailed the judgment. “We are indebted to Muniraj, the then SSP of Bulandshahr who really listened to us. We are very satisfied with the way the case proceeded. And in three years, there was a judgement. We would also like to thank the media for constantly supporting us along with the courts for this verdict. It is an important day for us,” said the girl’s father.

Bulandshahr SSP Santosh Kumar Singh said, “The victim’s family was given police protection to ensure… proceedings are carried out fairly. As a result of monitoring and effective prosecution, the courts have found the accused guilty.”