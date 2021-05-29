UP: Three children drown after jumping into Baghpat pond

A passer-by saw them struggling and rushed to inform their parents.

Three minor children drowned in a pond at a brick kiln in Baghpat’s Kirthal village on Friday. They were rushed to the local health centre where doctors declared them brought dead on arrival. No FIR has been registered in this connection yet.

Police said Sawan (15), Manu (14) and Anees (9) jumped into the pond to take a bath, but could not resurface as the water level increased after the recent heavy rain. A passer-by saw them struggling and rushed to inform their parents.

Manu’s father Omveer said, “When we pulled the children out of the pond, they were unconscious. We took them to hospital, but doctors declared them dead. We demand a compensation for our children and will agitate for the same.”

Baghpat SP Abhishek Singh said, “No case has been registered in this connection yet.”