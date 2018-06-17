Uttar Pradesh: Tension in Bhadohi after clashes

As many as 18 persons have been arrested in the case so far. (Representational) As many as 18 persons have been arrested in the case so far. (Representational)

Tension prevailed in the Kotwali area of Bhadohi when four persons were injured following clashes between people from two communities, police said Sunday. Superintendent of Police Sachindra Patel said, “In the violence that erupted here between two communities yesterday, four persons sustained injuries in stone pelting. As many as 18 persons have been arrested.”

The SP said the problem started almost three days ago, when a few boys belonging to the minority community allegedly entered a marriage place in a Dalit locality forcibly, and started objecting to songs being played there. The boys were allegedly beaten and chased away, the official said.

“On the day of Eid, after the Muslim boys had offered namaz, they saw the Dalit boys who had chased them away, and started beating them. At this point, stone pelting between the two communities broke out. Police reached the spot and controlled the situation. As many as 13 Muslim and five Hindu boys were arrested,” the SP said.

He added that a case was registered in this regard. SP Patel said the police were in touch with people from both communities and additional forces were deployed in the area.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App