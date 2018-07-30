UP temple purified with ‘Gangajal’ after woman MLA’s visit

Priest cleaning the temple premises of the Dhrum Rishi temple in UP after woman BJP MLA’s visit. (Source: ANI/Twitter) Priest cleaning the temple premises of the Dhrum Rishi temple in UP after woman BJP MLA’s visit. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

A temple in Hamirpur was purified with ‘Gangajal’ and statutes of deities were sent to Allahabad to be cleansed after a woman BJP MLA paid a visit there recently, ANI reported.

BJP MLA Manisha Anuragi visited the temple on July 12 and was unaware of the practices of the temple. She said, “It’s an insult to women if such things have happened. These are deeds of half-witted people.”

BJP MLA Manisha Anuragi. (Source: ANI/Twitter) BJP MLA Manisha Anuragi. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

The temple which is located in Muskura Khurd village which is in Anuragi’s constituency has a traditional ban on women entering the temple which she was unaware of. On the insistence of her party workers, Anuragi visited the famous Dhrum Rishi temple to offer prayers. However, she received flak from the villagers for entering the inner sanctum.

The priest of the temple said, “Till today no women had entered the temple. When Manisha Anuragi entered the temple I was not there otherwise I would not have allowed her to enter.”

According to reports, the temple is from the Mahabharat era and the reverence for the temple is such that people believe that every prayer sought from the heart in this temple is fulfilled and since there is a ban on women entering the temple, they can stand outside and pray.

