UP: Teen girl shot dead, father among three family members held

According to the police, Tanya, a student of Class XII who belongs to a Jat family, was keen to marry a man from her village, who her family disapproved of. the family members had even confined her in the house for three days, said police.

(Representational Image) According to the police, Tanya, a student of Class XII who belongs to a Jat family, was keen to marry a man from her village, who her family disapproved of. the family members had even confined her in the house for three days, said police.(Representational Image)

A 19-year-old girl was shot dead by her cousin brother in Meerut’s Sardhana area on Sunday for allegedly seeing a man despite her family’s disapproval. Police have arrested the girl’s cousin brother Prashant (25), his father Dharamveer (55), and the girl’s father Jayvinder (45).

“On Saturday, Tanya had gone to stay at her uncle’s place at Garhi village where his son Prashant, who was opposed to his cousin sister frequently meeting a man, fired three bullets at her, killing her on the spot,” Sardhana Police Station in-charge Bhupendra Chaudhary said.

According to the police, Tanya, a student of Class XII who belongs to a Jat family, was keen to marry a man from her village, who her family disapproved of. the family members had even confined her in the house for three days, said police.

Police said that after killing Tanya, the family tried to hide the murder by telling the neighbours that an unknown person had shot her dead. However, when the police reached the house they became suspicious about the family’s claim.

“For more than three hours, the family did not disclose that Tanya was killed. They informed the neighbours that Tanya was killed by an unidentified man. Only after they wiped out bloodstains in the room where she was shot dead, the informed the police. When we reached the place along with forensic experts, we found that there was blood on walls while the floor was completely clean. This made us suspicious of honour killing behind the murder, and finally led to arrest of her family members,” said Superintendent of Police (Meerut Rural) Avinash Pandey.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.