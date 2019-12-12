UP teen found dead, police suspect rape

(Representational) (Representational)

A 17-YEAR-OLD girl was found murdered in Azamgarh Tuesday. While the primary examination in the autopsy has not found the girl was sexually assaulted, vaginal swab would be sent for forensic test to confirm if she was raped, police said. The postmortem report confirmed the girl was strangulated to death, they said.

“On Tuesday morning, the body was spotted on the side of a road by some local residents and the police were informed. The girl had injury marks on the neck. Her identity is yet to be ascertained. Prima facie, it appears that she was killed somewhere else and the body was dumped at the spot. Clothes on the girl were not properly intact,” said Azamgarh SP Triveni Singh.

Based on the complaint of a police officer, a murder FIR was registered against unidentified persons. SP Singh said all police stations in the district were informed of relevant details and the neighbouring districts would also be alerted to provide information about any missing report of a girl matching the description.

