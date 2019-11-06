Video: UP teacher thrashed after asking students not to misbehave with girls

A school teacher in Uttar Pradesh was thrashed by a group of boys and their guardians in Soraw area near Prayagraj, according to news agency ANI.

Advertising

The incident occurred on Tuesday during a medical camp at Balkaranpur’s Adarsh Janta Inter College, where the teacher reprimanded a group of boys for allegedly misbehaving with some female students.

Gangapar SSP Nagendra Singh told ANI that a case had been registered and searches were being conducted to nab the accused students.

“Some male students fell, advertently or inadvertently, on some girls during the health check-up. The students later went to their homes and brought their family members who brutally beat the teacher with sticks,” Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

#WATCH Prayagraj: A teacher was thrashed by a group of male students&their guardians at Balkaranpur's Adarsh Janta Inter College after he scolded the students when they allegedly misbehaved with female students. Prayagraj SP says "FIR registered, they'll be arrested soon." (5.11) pic.twitter.com/lfpqHVVPW2 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 5, 2019

The entire assault was shot on a mobile phone camera. In the video, stick-wielding students were seen dragging out the teacher from inside a building and brutally thrashing him. The students also damaged school property, police said.