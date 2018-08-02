Switch off loudspeakers in mosques during Kanwar Yatra: Sadhvi Prachi to Yogi Adityanath

Advising Muslim women to marry Hindus, Prachi said that it would rid society of “social evils” like triple talaq and nikha halala. (File Photo) Advising Muslim women to marry Hindus, Prachi said that it would rid society of “social evils” like triple talaq and nikha halala. (File Photo)

Accused of hate speech and known for controversial remarks, former VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi was at it again. On Tuesday, she advised Muslim women to marry Hindus and, later, referring to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as her brother, requested him to ensure that loudspeakers at mosques were switched off during the Kanwar Yatra processions in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh government had recently initiated the process of withdrawing cases related to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, which included hate speech cases against Prachi. “Mere bade bhai Yogi ji.. kam se kam.. jab tak Uttar Pradesh mein kaanwar chale..tab tak Masjidon mein loudspeaker band ho (My elder brother Yogi ji should ensure that till the time Kaanwar processions are going on… there should be ban on use of loudspeakers in the mosques),” Prachi said in Mathura.

Advising Muslim women to marry Hindus, Prachi said that it would rid society of “social evils” like triple talaq and nikha halala. “I am fighting the battle for women for a long time. This problem of triple talaq, for which our sister Nida Khan of Bareilly is fighting, I would request her and other such women to leave the religion because either there would be talaq or nikha halala there,” said Prachi. Nida Khan had allegedly received threats for “speaking out against Islam”.

