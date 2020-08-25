UP suspends two DIG-rank officers over ‘corrupt acts’

Arvind Sen and DC Dubey.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday suspended two senior IPS officers — Deputy Inspector General (Rules and manuals) Dinesh Chandra Dubey, and DIG (Provincial Armed Constabulary) Arvind Sen — on charges of indulging in “corrupt practices and misconduct”.

The move comes on the basis of an inquiry report submitted by the UP Special Task Force (STF). While Dinesh Chandra was posted in Lucknow, Sen was in Agra, police sources said.

According to the state Home Department spokesperson, a complaint against Dinesh Chandra Dubey had alleged that the officer offered to facilitate contracts to some people for construction and other work in government departments. The purported contracts were for construction of hostels in Shivgarh and Bachhrawan areas in Rae Bareli and Sadabad and bus stations in Bareilly and Kaushambhi, apart from a contract for construction of a building for the physically challlenged in Lucknow, the spokesperson said. The contracts were never awarded, police said.

The action against Arvind Sen was taken on the basis of a complaint that he was allegedly part of a conspiracy by a group of persons to dupe a businessman after offering a “major contract” linked to the UP animal husbandry department. Sen’s role in the matter is being looked into, sources said.

In June, the STF, in a joint operation with the Lucknow police, arrested nine persons for allegedly duping a Madhya Pradesh-based businessman, Manjeet Singh Bhatia, of Rs 9.2 crore by floating a fake contract in the name of the UP Animal Husbandry department in 2018. The department had not issued any such contract.

Among those arrested were a government employee and a then aide of the UP minister for animal husbandry, apart from a man who claims to be a local journalist, police sources said. All nine are in jail and the investigation is still on, they added.

It is alleged that the accused used an office in the UP Secretariat to convince the complainant that they are from the Animal Husbandry Department. Manjeet Singh claimed in his complaint that he was called several times to this office by the accused.

According to the police, the complainant also visited the office of the UP Police’s Crime Branch CID (CB-CID) to meet an officer suspected to be involved in the case. Arvind Sen was then posted at CB CID, police sources said.

A senior police officer said that during the same time period, a Gujarat-based businessman filed a complaint alleging that a few government officials were helping some people in getting contracts. A probe indicated that one of the accused in the case filed by Manjeet Singh was allegedly in touch with Dinesh Chandra Dubey.

The call detail records of the same accused revealed that he had allegedly struck a deal with the IPS officer for getting a government contract for construction of buildings. As the contract was never awarded, the IPS officer has been accused of misconduct, said a police officer.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.