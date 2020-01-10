UP suspends SSP, probes officers he named in leaked ‘racket’ report

Noida SSP Vaibhav Krishna Noida SSP Vaibhav Krishna

Days after he said a sleaze video featuring him had been morphed to tarnish his credibility since he had sought to expose a bribery-for-posting nexus involving top state police officers and some arrested journalists, Gautam Buddh Nagar SSP Vaibhav Krishna was suspended Thursday evening by the Uttar Pradesh government for “violation of conduct rules”.

The state government said a forensic report had shown that the video was not morphed, and that Krishna leaked the contents of a confidential document.

Five IPS officers whom he had named in the confidential document, alleging their involvement in a racket, have been transferred — the government identified them as Sultanpur SP Himanshu Kumar, Rampur SP Ajay Pal Sharma, Banda SP Ganesh Prasad Saha, Ghaziabad SP Sudhir Kumar Singh and SSP STF Rajiv Narain Mishra. This was done to maintain sanctity of the inquiry ordered against them, officials said.

UP Chief Secretary’s Media Director Diwakar Khare and PCS officers Gulshan Kumar and Rajnish were also removed from their posts.

The state government has constituted a high-level team to inquire into allegations levelled by Krishna. It has been asked to submit its recommendations and report in 15 days.

“Chief Minister has suspended IPS Vaibhav Krishna soon after the forensic report of a viral video of his chat with a woman came from a Gujarat lab. In the report, the video and chat, which was claimed to be fake by Krishna, have been found to be genuine. The forensic report has confirmed that no sign of edit, alteration, medication, morphing was observed in the video,” an official release stated.

“Krishna himself had an FIR registered in connection with the video and ADG Meerut Zone and IG Meerut Range were given the investigation. The video was then sent to a forensic lab for a test. Later, Krishna called a press conference where he gave information about the case and leaked a confidential report, which had been sent to the government, in front of the media. He has been suspended for violation of conduct rules. Order for departmental action has also been issued. Lucknow ADG (Zone) S N Sabat has to submit a report in this regard,” it stated.

On January 3, DGP O P Singh had already ordered an inquiry. He told reporters in Lucknow: “Inspector General, Meerut Range has been instructed to seek explanation from Gautam Buddh Nagar SSP for unauthorised communication… (this) is against the All India Service Rules.”

A month before the video surfaced, a confidential report had been sent by Krishna to the offices of the Chief Minister and DGP, highlighting an alleged nexus between senior IPS officers and journalists to influence transfer postings, even cases and arrests in exchange for money.

The report had been prepared by Krishna following the arrest of journalists Sushil Pandit, Udit Goyal, Chandan Rai and Nitesh Pandey by Gautam Buddh Nagar police for alleged publication of fake news about police officers, involvement in illegal land occupation, seeking money for favours, and intimidation.

During investigation against the four, their alleged conversations with senior police officers about payment for postings came to light. Details of the calls records and copies of chats were attached with the report that Krishna sent to the CMO and DGP office.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App