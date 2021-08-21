scorecardresearch
UP: Sunday curbs lifted but night curfew still on

The government took the decision amid a decline in active Covid-19 cases.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
August 21, 2021 2:50:21 am
cpi retail inflationPeople purchasing vegetable from a wholesale market in Lucknow. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

UP government on Friday withdrew the Sunday curfew and said markets would be allowed to remain open from 6 am and10 pm. A night curfew, however, will continue.

The government took the decision amid a decline in active Covid-19 cases. A spokesperson said all markets, factories, and warehouses would be allowed to function across the state. On August 11, the state had lifted the curfew on Saturdays but decided to continue with the restrictions on Sundays.

