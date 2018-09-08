UP STF busts gang of highway dacoits; 9 arrested in Noida

The gang targeted trucks carrying goods of e-commerce giant Amazon the most. (Representational Image) The gang targeted trucks carrying goods of e-commerce giant Amazon the most. (Representational Image)

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) Saturday claimed to have busted a gang of dacoits involved in several highway robberies with the arrest of nine people from Greater Noida. The gang used to target trucks carrying goods on highways in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan, the Noida unit of the STF said in a statement.

“The nine gang members, including the kingpin, were arrested from Eco Tech 1 area of Greater Noida, and a huge quantity of robbed items, including mobile phones, computer monitors and footwear, were seized,” it said. “The gang targeted trucks carrying goods of e-commerce giant Amazon the most,” the agency said. The STF said 388 mobile phones, 129 pairs of shoes, 10 pairs of sandals, belts, TFT monitors, Rs 70,000 cash and two firearms were seized from their possession.

“A Honda City car and two Maruti Eco vehicles used by the gang in the crimes have been impounded,” it said. The kingpin of the gang, Vineet, a resident of Haryana, had also designed three sensational dacoities in the state earlier this year, and was wanted in those cases as well, the STF said.

