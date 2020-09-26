UP: State records 4,519 new Covid cases, 84 deaths

Lucknow has now reported a total 653 deaths, followed by Kanpur with 630 and Prayagraj with 264. (Representational)

Uttar Pradesh on Friday reported 4,519 new Covid-19 cases, which took the case count to 3,78,533, while 84 deaths in 24 hours pushed up the toll to 5,450.

For the second straight day, state capital Lucknow reported a decline in new cases as 580 infections were recorded. However, this was still the highest among all the districts. Lucknow was followed by Prayagraj with 291 cases, Guatam Budh Nagar (Noida) with 242 infections, Ghaziabad with 239 cases and Varanasi with 228.

The most deaths also occurred in Lucknow, where nine people succumbed to the disease, followed by Kanpur Nagar and Barabanki with eight fatalities each. Varanasi, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur reported four deaths each. Lucknow has now reported a total 653 deaths, followed by Kanpur with 630 and Prayagraj with 264.

At present, Lucknow has 8,954 active cases, the highest, followed by Kanpur Nagar (4,046) and Prayagraj (3,294). Overall, UP has 59,397 active cases, and a recovery rate of 82.86 per cent.

ACS (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered the administration to post more health workers to Lucknow and Kanpur — the two worst-hit districts. “The CM has ordered that the 300-bed building in Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences should be converted into a dedicated Covid-19 hospital,” Awasthi added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd