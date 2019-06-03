UP: Special court allows govt to withdraw 2010 case against Rita Bahuguna Joshi

A special court in Prayagraj has allowed the Uttar Pradesh government’s plea to withdraw a case lodged against cabinet minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi in 2010.

Joshi, who has now become BJP MP from Allahabad, was Congress state president when the case was filed against her at Wazirganj police station in Lucknow. She was accused of attacking a police team when she, along with Congress workers, was stopped from marching towards the chief minister’s residence during a protest. Around three months back, the state government moved an application in the special court (MPs/MLAs), seeking to withdraw the case. “Special Judge Pawan Kumar Tiwari on Saturday allowed the application,” said District Government Counsel of Prayagraj, Gulab Chand Agrihari.

According to the prosecution, the case dates back to February 16, 2010 when Congress leaders were protesting against the state government at Shaheed Smarak in Wazirganj police station area. When the Congress leaders were moving towards the chief minister’s residence to stage a protest, police stopped them. The protesters then broke police barricade and also threw stones at the policemen. The police had to use mild force to control the situation.

Then station house officer of Wazirganj police station, Om Prakash Sharma, lodged an FIR following the incident. The police investigated and filed a chargesheet against Joshi and one Meera Singh on various charges.