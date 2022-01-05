UP: SP leader Firoz Ahmed killed by unidentified assailants

A local Samajwadi Party leader Firoz Ahmed, alias Pappu, was allegedly killed by unidentified assailants near his house in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur on Tuesday night, the police said.

Ahmed, a former chairman of Tulsipur Nagar panchayat, was returning home after campaigning for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections when the assailants slit his throat, police said on Wednesday. The family rushed him to the community health centre in Tulsipur, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Hemant Kutiyal, Superintendent of Police, told news agency PTI that the body has been sent for post-mortem. He informed that four teams have been formed to arrest the criminals. A cash reward of Rs 1 lakh has also been announced for those providing important information about the incident.

A large number of police personnel have been deployed in the area and senior officials, including the DIG, rushed to take stock of the situation.

As soon as the news spread, a large number of his supporters and Samajwadi Party leaders, including former minister S P Yadav, reached the hospital. Yadav announced suspension of all programmes of the Samajwadi Party on Wednesday and demanded immediate arrest of the criminals.

Meanwhile, the party has constituted a five-member committee to probe the incident and send its report to party president Akhilesh Yadav.

According to party sources, Pappu was a strong contender for the party ticket from Tulsipur assembly seat.

Meanwhile, traders of Tulsipur kept their shutters down as a mark of protest.

