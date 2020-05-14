UP: Six mowed down by bus while walking towards Muzaffarnagar, two others injured; driver on the run

Migrant workers on their way to their native place. (representational) Migrant workers on their way to their native place. (representational)

Six people died and two were injured after allegedly being run over by a state transport bus while they were walking towards Muzaffarnagar late Wednesday night, officials said.

“We received information around 11 pm that a group of persons walking on the NH-9 highway had been hit by a bus. On reaching the spot, we were told by locals that the people were migrants, which we are in the process of verifying. Six people were declared dead on arrival at the hospital while two have been referred to Meerut. A case of negligence will be filed against the driver,” said Anil Kaparvan, SHO Kotwali police station, Muzaffarnagar. The driver left the vehicle behind and fled the spot.

Police identified the dead as Harek Singh (51) and his son Vikas (22), Guddu (18), Vasudev (22), Harish (28) and Virendra (28). Prima facie investigation has revealed the victims were from Bihar and were walking home. Police are trying to trace their family members and ascertain where they had left from, and exactly where they were going.

“The bus was not carrying any passengers at the time. It is possible it was one of the buses being used in the evacuation process since no other public transport is operating at this point. The driver escaped and teams have been deployed to apprehend him,” said Kaparvan.

Eyewitnesses described bloodstains and several pairs of slippers strewn on the side of the roads where the bus hit the persons from the rear.

