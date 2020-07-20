UP: Six killed as bus carrying migrants hits parked car

The Circle Officer said the injured were out of danger, while 12 of the migrant workers travelling in the bus were sent off to Delhi as they did not sustain injuries. (Representational) The Circle Officer said the injured were out of danger, while 12 of the migrant workers travelling in the bus were sent off to Delhi as they did not sustain injuries. (Representational)

Six people were killed and 32 were injured in an accident in the Saurikh police station area of Kannauj district on Sunday morning when a bus carrying migrant workers rammed into a parked car. The bus was on its way from Bihar’s Darbhanga to Delhi.

Circle Officer (Chhibramau) Shiv Kumar Thapa said, “The accident happened around 5 am on Sunday morning on Agra expressway. A bus, carrying around 40 migrant workers, was returning from Darbhanga, Bihar, to Delhi when it hit a stationary car parked along the highway.

Both vehicles fell in a ditch, leading to the death of six people from the bus, including the bus driver. Five people from the bus died on the spot, while the sixth person died at UP University of Medical Sciences, Saifai, during treatment.”

Thapa added, “It was a private bus arranged by the owner of a factory in Delhi, while the car also had five migrant workers, and was headed to Ludhiana, Punjab, from Nalanda, Bihar. It had also been arranged by some company owner for workers to return to work.”

The Circle Officer said the injured were out of danger, while 12 of the migrant workers travelling in the bus were sent off to Delhi as they did not sustain injuries.

The police identified the deceased as driver Rajendra (40), Ashrafi Nishad (50), Lalbabu (40), Laxmi Shah (42), Chandrika Ram (55) and Motilal Thakur (50).

The police said it seemed that Rajendra had lost control of the vehicle, causing the accident.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the deaths, and directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

