Uttar Pradesh SIR gets fourth extension, final roll to be published in April

On what was to be the last day for filing claims and objections against the draft electoral roll of Uttar Pradesh, the Election Commission of India Friday announced a fourth extension of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state’s electoral rolls. The final electoral roll will be published on April 10.

In a letter to the UP Chief Electoral Officer Thursday, EC said it has considered the CEO’s request and “other relevant factors” and decided to revise the schedule.

EC had announced the SIR of electoral rolls in nine states, including UP, and three Union Territories in October last year. The electoral rolls of the other states and UTs are scheduled to be published on February 14.