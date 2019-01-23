UP Shia board chairman to PM: ISIS funding primary madrasas

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Shia Waqf Board Chairman Wasim Rizvi has requested him to shut down primary madrasas while alleging that terror outfit ISIS was funding such institutions to keep Muslim children away from mainstream education and other religions.

Advertising

He further claimed that in rural areas especially, primary madrasas were playing with the future of children due to greed for donations and turning them into “hardliners”.

“If primary madrasas are not closed down soon, then in the next 15 years, more than half the Muslim population of the country will become supporters of ISIS ideology…In the name of Islam, they (students in primary madrasas) are being turned into radicals,” the letter, written in Hindi, read.

Rizvi also alleged that in Kashmir, people are “publicly” supporting ISIS and sending funds to madrasas, due to which Muslim children were being distanced not only from regular education but also other religions.