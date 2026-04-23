UP’s Shekha Jheel joins Ramsar List, India nears milestone of 100 sites

Uttar Pradesh has also emerged as the leading state in India for Ramsar-designated wetlands, now boasting 12 such sites.(Photo credit-X/@byadavbjp)

Written by Paramita Datta

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupendra Yadav Wednesday expressed his delight at the recognition of Uttar Pradesh’s Shekha Jheel Bird Sanctuary as another Ramsar site.

The addition brings India relatively closer to a landmark achievement, as the total number of its wetlands recognized internationally now stands at 99. Uttar Pradesh has also emerged as the leading state in India for Ramsar-designated wetlands, now boasting 12 such sites.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Yadav wrote: “Uttar Pradesh takes the score to 99! Delighted to announce the designation of Shekha Jheel Bird Sanctuary (Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh) as a Ramsar site”.