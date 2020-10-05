UP: Sharpest weekly fall in new Covid cases and deaths

Despite these encouraging numbers, the fatality rate has remained static at 1.45 per cent. (Representational)

Signalling a bend in the coronavirus curve, the state’s weekly jump in cases dropped to 27,381 from 32,810 in the previous week. This has brought down the weekly growth rate to 1.1 per cent from 1.32 per cent and the doubling rate has now increased to 63 days.

A similar pattern was seen in the death toll. As many as 435 people have died this week compared to 547 the previous week. As the state continues to test upwards of 1,50,00 lakh samples daily, the positivity rate has seen a steady dip to 3.82 per cent from 3.96 per cent.

Despite these encouraging numbers, the fatality rate has remained static at 1.45 per cent. With 36,164 recoveries this week, the recovery rate has improved to 87.35 per cent.

District-wise, Lucknow has continued to record the highest weekly surge in cases at 3,714, followed by Kanpur Nagar (1,274), Varanasi (1,326) and Prayagraj (1,493).

Most districts except Gorakhpur have recorded a dip in the weekly surge. A similar trend was also observed in the deaths as most of the hotspot districts reported fall in the deaths.

However, Gorakhpur remained an outlier with its active cases climbing to 1,800. The district alsoreported 25 deaths in the past seven days and nearly 1,300 new cases.

Meerut’s active cases have dropped by 500, but the weekly death toll at 32 remained a concern for the west UP district.

Meawnhile, the state reported a total of 3,930 fresh cases of coronavirus along with 52 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths crossed the 6,000 mark with the toll in the state reaching 6,029.

The highest number of cases were reported from Lucknow (524), Ghaziabad (212), Varanasi (208), and Gorakhpur (186). The highest number of deaths were reported from Lucknow and Kanpur Nagar with seven deaths each.

