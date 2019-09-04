UP: Seven years after eloping with Dalit, OBC woman beaten to death by brothers

Seven years after she eloped with a Dalit youth from her village, a 25-year-old woman was beaten to death allegedly by her brother and three cousins on Monday evening in Salon area of Rae Bareli district. The woman, who belongs to Other Backward Class(OBC), had returned to her village last year and was living with theman’s family.

Police said that the woman was passing by the fields along with some other women when the accused, who were playing nearby, allegedly beat her up with a cricket bat.

A case of murder has been registered against five family members of the woman. No arrest has been made yet, police said.

“In 2012, the woman, who was a minor then, had eloped with a Dalit youth from her neighbourhood. The couple had settled in Ludhiana. After spending six years in Ludhiana, the couple returned to the village and started living at the husband’s house. The couple were not on talking terms with the woman’s family,” said Superintendent of Police (Rae Bareli) Swapnil Mamgain.

“On Monday evening, when the woman was passing by a field along with two women relatives, the male relatives of the woman, including her brother, cousins and an uncle, attacked her with cricket bats. The women accompanying her tried to rescue her but they were also beaten up. By the time, the husband and other family members arrived at the spot, the woman had died,” added Mamgain.

An FIR has been registered under IPC sections 147 (rioting) and 302 (murder) against five members of the woman’s family.

While the post-mortem report is awaited, it is evident that she died of blunt injuries on her head by a cricket bat, said Ram Ashish Upadhyay, SHO of the Salon police station.

“After the couple returned to the village in July last year, the woman used to avoid going out of the house. According to the Dalit man, she recently felt that things were becoming normal and she started moving out freely during day-time as well,” the SHO said.

“The man has alleged that he was being threatened by the woman’s family members. We are not yet sure about what actually triggered Monday’s incident and it will be confirmed once we arrest the accused. They are absconding. We have formed teams to nab them,” he added.