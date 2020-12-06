UP sees 23 more Covid deaths & 1,940 cases

Picture used for representational purpose

Uttar Pradesh reported 1,940 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the infection tally to 5,53,012, while 23 more fatalities pushed the state’s death toll to 7,900. The number of active cases in the state reached 22,245, of which 10,450 are in home isolation and 2,117 in private hospitals, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.

With 2,230 people being discharged since Friday, the total number of persons recovered stood at 5,22,867, while the rate of recovery was 94.5 percent.

Prasad said the case fatality rate of the state was just under 1.43 per cent. A Health department bulletin said four deaths were reported from Lucknow, and two each from Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi and Sonebhadra among others.

As many as 256 new cases have been reported in Lucknow, 225 in Ghaziabad, 141 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 132 in Meerut and 114 in Varanasi, the bulletin said.

Five districts in the state – Lucknow, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Varanasi – have more than 1,000 active cases with highest 3,393 in Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh on Saturday became the first state in the country to have conducted over two crore tests. On Friday, over 1.67 lakh tests were done, taking the total tally of examinations

conducted to over 2.1 crore, the official said.

Prasad said in the next two days, tests would be conducted on people working in beauty parlours, shops dealing in clothes and tailors keeping in mind the ongoing wedding season. As per the state data, 1,67,938 Covid samples have been tested in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of Covid samples tested have crossed the 2-crore mark. It stood at 2,01,28,312 on Saturday.

– with PTI inputs

