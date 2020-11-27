UP seeks report on land grab charge against Rae Bareli institute

Aditi Singh had written to the Economic Offence Wing director general, demanding a probe into the alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Kamla Nehru Educational Society.

Nearly three weeks after rebel Congress MLA Aditi Singh wrote a letter Director General of Economic Offence Wing (EOW), seeking a probe into the alleged financial irregularities in functioning of the Kamla Nehru Educational Society in Rae Bareli, the UP government has asked the Housing and Urban Planning Department to examine the matter and submit a report.

Aditi Singh, who won on a Congress ticket from Rae Bareli in the 2017 state polls, had marked a copy of her letter, in which she accused the educational society of land grab, to CM Yogi Adityanath.

As per a copy of a letter from the CMO, which was tweeted by Singh, Special Secretary to the Chief Minister, Surendra Singh, has asked Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary/ Secretary, Housing and Urban Planning Department, to get the matter examined as per the rules and submit a report by December 5.

Senior officials said that it was “part of a regular exercise”.

“The matter is sub-judice. Letter of the honourable MLA had reached us, and as part of the regular exercise, it has been forwarded to the concerned department to be examined. That is all,” a senior government official said.

Director General (EOW) RP Singh said he had replied to the MLA’s letter earlier in which he said that only the state government could order an inquiry as it was not under their jurisdiction.

