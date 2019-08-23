UP school serves chapatti and salt as mid-day meal, probe ordered

After a video of children from a primary school in Uttar Pradesh’s Hinauta village in Mirzapur eating chapattis with just salt went viral, the district authorities have ordered a probe and suspended a teacher associated with the incident, reported news agency ANI.

Advertising

The food was being provided in the school under the mid-day meal programme. In pictures posted by ANI, children can be seen sitting on the floor of the school corridor, eating rotis with just some salt in their plates.

Mirzapur: Students at a primary school in Hinauta seen eating ‘roti’ with salt in mid-day meal. District Magistrate Anurag Patel says, “negligence happened at teacher & supervisor’s level. The teacher has been suspended. A response has been sought from supervisor” pic.twitter.com/i8rgtJO5xc — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 22, 2019

Reacting to the incident, Mirzapur District Magistrate Anurag Patel called it ‘negligence on the part of the teacher and supervisor’. “We have suspended the teacher responsible and an investigation has been launched in the matter. It is true that today the students got just plain chappatis and are being forced to eat them with salt because of lack of vegetables. This is a serious lapse,” he told ANI.

The teacher has been suspended while a response has been sought from the school supervisor, he said.