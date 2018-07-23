UP school remains closed on Friday, probe ordered

For now, the school has been ordered to close only on Sundays. (Representational) For now, the school has been ordered to close only on Sundays. (Representational)

The Deoria district magistrate ordered an inquiry after a government school in Uttar Pradesh’s Salempur was found to be following a practice of remaining closed on Fridays, instead of Sundays.

According to district magistrate Sujeet Kumar, the school may have been following the practice since it was founded in 1904. For now, the school has been ordered to close only on Sundays.

“Some journalists told us about a school in Navalpur village that is closed on Fridays. Our team found the reports to be true. When we talked to principal Khurshid Ahmad, he told us that the practice was followed by the principal before him and he did not change it,” Kumar said.

“We have ordered a probe by the area Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and the Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA),” Kumar said.

