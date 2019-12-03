Inquiry ordered after dead rat found in UP school midday meal; eight students, teacher taken ill

In yet another case of negligence in distribution of midday meal in Uttar Pradesh, a dead rat was found in the food served at a government school in Muzaffarnagar Tuesday. A probe has been ordered by the district administration.

According to additional District Magistrate Amit Kumar Singh, eight students and a teacher of Janata Inter-College in Mustafabad Panchenda village complained of vomiting after they saw the rat in one of their plates and were taken to hospital. However, no one had eaten the food at that time.

An inquiry has been ordered into the incident and strict action will be taken against those found guilty of negligence, PTI reported Singh as saying.

State Education Minister Satish Dwivedi said an FIR has been filed against the NGO, Janklyan Samiti of Hapur, which had supplied the food to the school. “According to a preliminary inquiry, meals there are supplied by an NGO. We have blacklisted NGO&FIR filed. Further action will be taken post-full inquiry,” ANI quoted Dwivedi as saying.

This is not the first time that a UP school has come under the scanner for adulterated food being served as midday meal. Last week too, a video that made rounds showed a litre of milk was allegedly diluted with a bucket of water so that it can make for 81 children’s midday meal at a government school in the state’s Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh. Following this, a teacher was suspended.

Two months earlier, another shocking video had emerged showing a woman distributing rotis and another giving salt to children in the midday meal at Siyur Primary School in Mirzapur district. Following this, the Yogi government in the state had booked the journalist who recorded the video.

However, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), had taken stock of the incident and issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary leading to the suspension of two teachers.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)