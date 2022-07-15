scorecardresearch
Friday, July 15, 2022

UP: RSS worker thrashed by cops, 10 booked

Senior Superintendent of Police Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj said action will be taken against those found guilty.

By: PTI | Bareilly |
July 15, 2022 5:35:49 pm
RSS worker during a rally in Noida. Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav,

Ten policemen were booked and one of them suspended after they allegedly thrashed an RSS worker at their police post following a road rage incident here.

RSS and BJP workers blocked the Budaun road after coming to know about the incident. According to a complaint given by Budaun native and RSS pracharak Aryanendra Kumar, he was beaten up by Sub-Inspector Ankit Kumar when he could not give space for the policeman’s vehicle to pass.

Kumar was taken to a police post, where he was kept for more than an hour and beaten up. Kumar said the incident took place on Thursday as he was returning home from a hospital where his mother has been admitted for the past several days.

Sub-Inspector Ankit Kumar has been suspended, Circle Officer Ashish Pratap Singh said. He said a case has been registered against Kumar and nine other policemen at the Subhash Nagar police station here.

When information about this incident reached RSS and BJP workers, dozens of their leaders, including Aonla MP Dharmendra Kashyap, reached there and the Badaun road was blocked.

Amidst the commotion that lasted till midnight, a complaint was lodged against two sub-inspectors and eight constables accusing them of kidnapping and assaulting the RSS worker while holding him hostage.

