UP roof collapse: One more labourer succumbs to injuries

Visual from the site of the collapse. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

One more labourer who was critically injured in the roof collapse of an under-construction building died here Monday, taking the death toll to three, an official said. “Rescue operations have been completed. Three labourers have died, while 15 were injured. Of these, one was referred to Lucknow for treatment. Rest 14 are out of danger,” said District magistrate Amrit Tripathi.

The deceased persons were identified as Manoj Sharma (25), Vinay (22) and Parmeshwar (22). The district administration has also issued orders for a magisterial probe and Additional District Magistrate Vandita Srivastava will be investigating the matter.

“A case has been registered against three persons, including the building owner Swami Virendra Pal Shah and contractor Rajiv Kumar. Police have detained the contractor,” Tripathi said.

On Sunday, two labourers were killed and several others injured after the roof of an under-construction building collapsed. “The roof of an under-construction building of a private inter-college collapsed when over a dozen labourers were working there,” Sadar Sub Divisional Magistrate Ramji Mishra had said.

The incident had occurred in an area under Ram Chandra Mission police station in the district, he said. JCB machines and cranes were pressed into service to rescue the labourers trapped under the debris.

