Saturday, October 17, 2020
Bihar polls

UP: 9 dead, over 30 injured as jeep collides with roadways bus in Pilibhit

Superintendent of Police, Pilibhit, Jaiprakash Yadav said, "In an early morning accident involving a jeep and a roadways bus, nine persons were killed, while over 30 persons were injured."

By: PTI | Pilibhit | October 17, 2020 12:57:05 pm
Pilibhit accident, Pilibhit bus accident, Pilibhit bus jeep accident death toll, UP bus accident death toll, UP newsThe accident occurred in Puranpur Police Station area of the district, a senior police official said.

At least 9 people lost their lives and more than 30 were injured in a collision between a jeep and an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus in Pilibhit on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred in Puranpur Police Station area of the district, a senior police official said.

He added that the deceased include passengers of the bus as well as the jeep.

“Seven of the passengers died on the spot and the injured are undergoing treatment at the district hospital. The ill-fated bus was coming from Lucknow to Pilibhit, and most of the passengers are from Pilibhit and nearby areas,” he said.

Police officials said that the accident site is approximately 40 kilometres away from the district headquarters.

