UP: Revenue official warned after video of him kicking migrant worker goes viral

A senior revenue official in Pratapgarh district was issued a “serious warning” after a video showing him purportedly kicking a migrant worker went viral on social media on Monday.

In the video, Chief Revenue Officer (Pratapgarh) Shriram Yadav can be seen purportedly kicking a migrant worker while the latter is in a queue to board an Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus.

Officials sad the video was from Monday night after a special train for migrant workers arrived at Pratapgarh railway station from Mumbai. The state government has arranged for buses to ferry migrant workers returning from other states in special trains.

After the video went viral, Pratapgarh District Magistrate Rupesh Kumar tweeted, “After taking cognizance of the matter, the official has been given a serious warning regarding this. The incident is worth condemnation and all officials have been instructed to ensure dignified behaviour with workers.”

In a statement, Pratapgarh ADM Shatrughan Vaishya said, “We took cognizance of the matter on Monday evening… that an official misbehaved with workers returning. Regarding this, the DM has given him a serious warning.”

The state government on Tuesday announced that more than 2.81 lakh migrant workers have arrived in special trains from other states. In the coming days, another 2 lakh are expected to return to Uttar Pradesh.

