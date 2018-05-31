UP: Resignations, delay in forming new state executive spell uncertainty for Congress

Initially, the delay in formation of a new committee was attributed to the election campaign and the party undertaking different yatras across the state. Initially, the delay in formation of a new committee was attributed to the election campaign and the party undertaking different yatras across the state.

There is growing uncertainty within the state Congress amid resignations of some committee heads and delay in formation of a new state executive even though it has been over a year since Raj Babbar took charge as the state’s party president, sources said. The president of the UP Congress Committee’s women’s wing resigned two months ago and that of the minority wing did the same last week. Meanwhile, the disciplinary committee has been functioning without a chairman for the past few months.

The last state executive committee was formed by ex-state president Nirmal Khatri in 2015. In 2017, just before state Assembly elections, Babbar was given the responsibility. Initially, the delay in formation of a new committee was attributed to the election campaign and the party undertaking different yatras across the state. A few office-bearers were replaced for lack of performance or indiscipline.

When contacted, Siraj Mehndi, who resigned as head of the minority department last week, said, “I was holding the post for over three years along with the charge of vice-president of the state committee, so I decided to resign from the post of minority department president so the party can give the responsibility to whomsoever they feel is right for it.” He further said, “It is high time that the party formed a new team in the state.”

A senior office-bearer said, “Right from the post of state president to committees and departments, there is uncertainty everywhere. Thus, no one is coming up with any programmes or campaigns at present. If it is not sure who will continue, how can new programmes be finalised? We cannot ask for much activity from the district units as well. How can we expect people who have offered their resignation to work with the same vigor?”

Asked about the resignations and the cadre’s wait for a final re-shuffle, state president Raj Babbar said, “There have been some delays as everyone was busy with Karnataka elections, but things are now progressing and results will soon be seen.”

