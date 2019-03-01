UP resident with Pakistani sim held at Ferozepur border

Border Security Force officials in Ferozepur detained a man near Moboke border outpost Friday morning. Mohammad Shahrukh, officials say, is a resident of Moradabad area of Uttar Pradesh.

According to information available, a mobile phone has been recovered from him which had a SIM card of a Pakistani mobile service. Upon investigating, officials claim that the phone was connected to eight Islamic groups on social media. Officials also said there were six Pakistani numbers in the phone contact list. An investigation is underway.