UP: Relatives thrash woman, shave her head for interfaith marriage

The Muslim woman had married a 28-year-old Hindu labourer at a temple in UP.

The relatives of a 20-year-old woman beat her up, shaved her head and forced her to walk through the streets for marrying a man from another religion in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

A case has been registered against eight people in this regard at Fatehpur Kotwal police station and three have been arrested so far, Station House Officer Sanjay Maurya said.

The Muslim woman, an orphan, lived with her grandmother while the man, a 28-year-old Hindu labourer, stayed alone, according to police.

The two had been had been in a relationship for a long time and got married at a temple on Monday morning, they said. After the woman’s family found about it, they forcibly took her away from her husband’s house while he was at work and punished her, they added.

She has named her uncle and others in the complaint, Additional Superintendent of Police Avdhesh Singh said.