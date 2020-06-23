UP: Recovery gains momentum, active Covid cases drop to 6,152

The past 24 hours also saw an addition of 592 new cases, pushing the state’s Covid-19 count to 18,322, and death of 19 more people, taking the total toll to 569. (Representational) The past 24 hours also saw an addition of 592 new cases, pushing the state’s Covid-19 count to 18,322, and death of 19 more people, taking the total toll to 569. (Representational)

For the second consecutive day, the number of active Covid-19 patients in the state dropped with a surge in the number of people recovering. In the last three days, the number of active cases has dropped from a high of 6,237 on Saturday to 6,152 on Monday.

A total of 606 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 11,601 by Monday with a rate of 63 per cent. The past 24 hours also saw an addition of 592 new cases, pushing the state’s Covid-19 count to 18,322, and death of 19 more people, taking the total toll to 569. The mortality rate has been almost static at 3 per cent. Among the fresh deaths, four each have been reported from Agra and Ghaziabad, followed by two each in Kanpur Nagar and Siddharthnagar, and one each in Lucknow, Aligarh, Bulandshahr, Ghazipur, Gorakhpur, Mirzapur, and Hathras.

Among the fresh cases Noida has recorded 103, followed by 66 in neighbouring Ghaziabad, 28 in Lucknow, 19 each in Hapur and Etawah, 16 each in Sambhal, Gorakhpur and Shamli, 15 each in Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi and Siddharthnagar, 14 each in Mainpuri and Sant Kabir Nagar and Mathura, 13 in Hathras, 11 each in Meerut and Baghpat, and 10 each in Firozabad, Bulandshahr, Prayagraj, Deoria and Ballia.

According to Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad, 6,252 persons are still in the isolation wards of hospitals across the state as they are suffering from severe acute respiratory infections (SARI), and an additional 7,502 people are staying at quarantine facilities with their Covid testing pending.

Prasad said that a campaign of targeted sampling to identify infection among those who are very much mobile and are comparatively more vulnerable is going on in full swing and is being extended to those living in closed spaces. “We started targeted sampling from among inter-state migrants. Next, we did random sampling in old-age homes, women shelter houses, juvenile homes. After that, we tested in urban slums and also staff of government and private hospitals. Now, we are doing the targeted sampling among vendors, delivery boys and roadside dhabas. We will be testing them through pool sampling,” said Prasad.

“The two motives to do this are identifying those with the Covid infection and provide them timely treatment while keeping them in isolation, and increase awareness among people that they have to be extra cautious,” he added.

He also said Covid help desks at PHCs and CHCs will have infrared thermometer and pulse oximeter facility.

