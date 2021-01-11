UP: Rape victim nephew still missing, police file charges

POLICE HAVE filed a chargesheet against five people arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a six-year-old nephew of the Unnao gangrape victim who was burnt to death in 2019.

All five accused are the family members of those arrested in connection with the gangrape and murder of the 23-year-old woman, who was set on fire while she was on her way to court to attend a hearing in her case.

Although the boy is still missing, sources said the police filed the chargesheet as 90 days of stipulated time from the day of the arrests was ending. Unnao Superintendent of Police Sureshrao A Kulkarni said the chargesheet was filed on the basis of circumstantial evidence against the accused.

“The accused are lodged in jail and we filed a chargesheet under IPC Section 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) last week. Efforts are being still made to trace the boy,” said Santosh Kumar Singh, Station House Officer of Bihar Police Station.

A reward of Rs 1 lakh has also been announced for any information on the missing boy. Several police teams have been formed and searches are being carried out, sources said. A writ petition seeking a direction to transfer the investigation to the CBI is pending in the High Court.

“The report of a polygraph test conducted on the accused is awaited. We have been sending letters to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Lucknow to send us the polygraph test report,” SHO Singh said.

The boy, a Class I student, went missing on October 2 last year while he was playing outside his house with friends. In her complaint to the police, the rape victim’s sister alleged that two local residents had seen the boy last time with the accused. After the boy went missing, three police constables, who were deployed for the security of the rape victim’s family, were suspended.

Although the accused who have been arrested in connection with the rape-murder case were also questioned in connection with the kidnap, they denied any involvement, the police said.

The 23-year-old woman was raped in December 2018 but the case was registered in March 2019. On December 6, 2019, she died in a Delhi hospital, a day after she was set ablaze while travelling to the court.