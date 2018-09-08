UP: Rajput girl, Muslim youth commit ‘suicide’

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Heavy police deployment has been made in a village near Meerut after a minor Rajput girl and a 21-year-old Muslim youth, who were reportedly in a relationship, allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison on Thursday.

“The incident occurred in a village near Sardhana. It seems that the girl and the youth were having an affair and felt they would face opposition from their families. They consumed poison and were taken to separate hospitals where they died. Post-mortems have been conducted and last rites performed,” said Additional SP (rural) Rajesh Kumar.

Police said a group of Rajput men later vandalised the clinic of Kamaal Khan, a doctor who had examined the girl. “A group of 15-20 boys who felt the girl could have been saved if he treated her on time went to the doctor’s home and broke the windshield of his car and glass panes of his clinic. Khan was shifted outside the village by police,” said Kumar.

The girl’s family denied that she and Khalid were in a relationship. “Khalid’s family lives nearby and we know each other, but my daughter was not even friends with him. Khalid poisoned my daughter,” said her mother.

Her brother said he found Khalid at their home on Thursday. “When I saw him, I abused and drove him away. My sister was not saying anything. She would have been given the poison till then,” he said.

Khalid, who belonged to Teli community, is said to have been preparing to get into defence forces. On Friday, the house where he lived with his parents was empty. At least five other homes of Teli Muslims also appeared to have been abandoned.

While police and pradhan of the village denied there was any “communal tension” and that some Muslim families had left the village, both Rajputs and Muslims said at least 5-6 families, including Khalid’s, had fled.

According to Amit Rana, the pradhan and a Rajput, the village has 12,000 people, of whom about 300 are Muslims. The others are mostly Rajputs, he said.

The doctor’s nephew said, “He (Kamaal) had examined the girl and said her BP was low and she should be taken to a hospital. But people felt he misdiagnosed and were angry. After last night’s incident, several Muslims have fled. We are living in dehshat (terror).”

However, one Imrana said she did not feel any fear.

Village resident Sonia Rajput said, “The doctor made her drink hot water and told us that her BP was low, but there was no need to take her to hospital… Khalid’s family and some other Muslims have fled.”

The pradhan said these were rumours. “There is no communal tension here.”

