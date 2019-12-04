UP: Raj Bhavan gets ‘Maoist’ threat letter, asks Guv Patel to vacate in 10 days

Raj Bhavan on Tuesday received a “Maoist” letter threatening to blow up the building with dynamite if Governor Anandiben Patel did not vacate it in the next 10 days.

Advertising

The letter is said to have been written by the Maoist organisation Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC).

According to a statement issued by the state information department, Additional Chief Secretary (Governor) Hemant Rao has forwarded the letter to the state home department for necessary action.

The Home Department has written to the state Director General of Police, Director General of Intelligence and Additional DG of Security to investigate the threat and send a report by Wednesday evening.

Advertising

“Uttar Pradesh Governor’s house, Lucknow, has received a letter from TSPC Jharkhand, in which a threat has been made that the Raj Bhawan will be blown up if the Governor does not leave the Governor house within ten days,” read the statement issued by the information department.

“The home department has taken the threat letter received by the Governor’s house very seriously. The state DGP, DG Intelligence and Additional DG Security have been directed to do a preliminary investigation. Along with that, they have been asked to analyse the Governor’s house security and submit investigation report by Wednesday evening,” another statement read.

Additional Chief Secretary (home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said all necessary steps were being taken to ensure safety.

Lucknow Police, meanwhile, said they were unaware of the threat letter as the issue had been taken up by senior officers.