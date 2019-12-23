UP protests: Congress leader ‘beaten up in jail’, police reject charge

Protesters pelt a police vehicle with stones in Lucknow on Thursday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/File) Protesters pelt a police vehicle with stones in Lucknow on Thursday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/File)

A delegation of Congress leaders on Sunday met social activist and party leader Sadaf Jafar, who was arrested on Thursday during a protest against the new citizenship law, and alleged that she, before being sent to jail, was beaten-up at Hazaratganj police station.

However, the police denied the allegation and claimed that Jafar was involved in rioting.

Jafar was among 200 people arrested while protesting against the new law and the NRC.

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed Jafar was peacefully protesting and was beaten up by the police.

“Our female worker Sadaf Jafar told the police to arrest rioters, but they beat her up and arrested her. She is a mother of two… this is cruelty and such suppression would not work…” she tweeted on Sunday.

A member of the Congress delegation that met Jafar in jail, Akhilesh Pratap Singh told The Indian Express, “We met her today in the jail. She has injuries and she claimed she was beaten up. In videos shot by her and other news channels, she can be seen asking police to take action against protesters who were indulging in arson, but instead she was arrested.”

Congress state president Ajay Kumar Lallu said, “Our former spokesperson Sadaf Jafar was arrested in an unlawful manner, and her arrest was not shown for the next 24 hours. She was beaten up brutally by police…”

SP (east) Suresh Chandra Rawat said an FIR was lodged against her and others on Thursday. “A woman named Sadaf Jafar was arrested in connection with the incident of Parivartan Chowk on Thursday, in which an FIR has been registered. She was arrested from the spot for rioting… She was arrested as per legal process, and before sending her to jail, she underwent a medical test. We have sufficient evidence… The allegations made by her (that she was beaten up and was protesting peacefully) against the police are wrong,” Rawat said in a tweet by UP Police.

