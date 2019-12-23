UP protests: 1 more dies of bullet wound, toll rises to 16

Police using tear-gas shells to disperse the crowd. (Express photo: Vishal Srivastav/File) Police using tear-gas shells to disperse the crowd. (Express photo: Vishal Srivastav/File)

With the death of a 28-year-old HIV patient in Kanpur on Sunday, the death toll in the last four days of state-wide protest against the new citizenship law has reached 16. The patient had suffered a firearm injury at a protest on Friday.

Three people have died in the violence in Kanpur since Friday. Two others were Aftab Alam (22) and Mohammad Saif (25).

Senior Superintendent of Police (Kanpur) Anant Deo confirmed that the patient had suffered a bullet injury on Friday. His family did not take him to the hospital until Saturday. “He died during treatment. We need to verify why his family did not admit him to the hospital. He, who was an HIV patient, suffered a pellet injury. The cause of death will be ascertained after the autopsy report is out,” said Deo.

As many as 879 people have been arrested across the state during protests related to the new law and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), and 164 criminal cases registered. Another 108 people have been arrested for uploading objectionable posts and videos on social media. A total of 76 cases have been filed under the Information Technology Act.

Police have made 5,312 preventive arrests. Internet services remained suspended in several districts on Saturday.

No incident of violence was reported Sunday, while a silent protest was taken out by a group of women in Sambhal. Sambhal SP Yamuna Prasad said around 500 women handed over a memorandum to the police.

Heavy police force was deployed in areas where violence was reported over the last few days. “Today, the state remained peaceful. Police are arresting those involved in violence after collecting evidence against them,” UP DGP Om Prakash Singh said.

Senior police officers have been sent to districts where major incidents of violence took place. Intelligence agencies are keeping a watch on developments. Police are regularly patrolling the area and collecting details about people who are missing.

Those injured over the last four days include 288 policemen. Of them, 61 have suffered bullet injuries. The condition of two policemen, who suffered bullet injuries in Kanpur on Saturday, is critical. The police claimed to have recovered 647 cartridges and 35 country-made pistols from protest sites across the state.

Police have begun arresting “miscreants” after identifying them through video clips from media houses and local residents, and footage of CCTV near protest sites. Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused, police said.

In several districts, including Gorakhpur and Sambhal, police have circulated photographs of suspects who are absconding. Police are also studying phone records of those who were leading protests.

District officials have also started evaluating loss to public property. The administration will initially issue notices to the accused to pay the fine. If the accused fail to pay the penalty, police will move the court to confiscate their property.

In Rampur, the district administration has issued notices to 26 people for the damages incurred during Saturday’s violence in which one person was killed and five others injured.

“Police have sent a report of 25 people after collecting evidence against them. Police have found video clips of them throwing stones on the police. We are now waiting for another report on the total value of damaged properties. Once the report is obtained, notices would be sent to all of them,” said District Magistrate, Rampur, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App