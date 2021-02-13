UP: Protest after man dies in police custody in Jaunpur

A magisterial inquiry has also been ordered into the death of Krishna Yadav alias Pujari who was picked up by police for questioning in connection with a robbery, they added.

Protest erupted in Jaunpur on Friday after a 25-year-old man allegedly died in police custody. Protesters blocked Jaunpur-Rae Bareli highway and also hurled stones at policemen, injuring three of them. One station house officer (SHO) and three police constables have been suspended, police said.

Jaunpur police lodged an FIR against SHO Ajay Kumar Singh, in-charge of Jaunpur Police’s Special Operation Group, and unidentified constables on charges of murder, said Additional Superintendent of Police, Jaunpur, Tribhuwan Singh.

A magisterial inquiry has also been ordered into the death of Krishna Yadav alias Pujari who was picked up by police for questioning in connection with a robbery, they added.

His family has alleged that Krishna was severely beaten up by police, resulting in his death.