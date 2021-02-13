scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 12, 2021
Latest news

UP: Protest after man dies in police custody in Jaunpur

Jaunpur police lodged an FIR against SHO Ajay Kumar Singh, in-charge of Jaunpur Police's Special Operation Group, and unidentified constables on charges of murder, said Additional Superintendent of Police, Jaunpur, Tribhuwan Singh.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
February 13, 2021 3:46:38 am
UP custodial death, police custody death, UP man dies, UP protest, Lucknow news, UP news, Indian express newsA magisterial inquiry has also been ordered into the death of Krishna Yadav alias Pujari who was picked up by police for questioning in connection with a robbery, they added.

Protest erupted in Jaunpur on Friday after a 25-year-old man allegedly died in police custody. Protesters blocked Jaunpur-Rae Bareli highway and also hurled stones at policemen, injuring three of them. One station house officer (SHO) and three police constables have been suspended, police said.

Jaunpur police lodged an FIR against SHO Ajay Kumar Singh, in-charge of Jaunpur Police’s Special Operation Group, and unidentified constables on charges of murder, said Additional Superintendent of Police, Jaunpur, Tribhuwan Singh.

A magisterial inquiry has also been ordered into the death of Krishna Yadav alias Pujari who was picked up by police for questioning in connection with a robbery, they added.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

His family has alleged that Krishna was severely beaten up by police, resulting in his death.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 12: Latest News

Advertisement