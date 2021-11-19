UP man held over pro-Pak WhatsApp status, gets bail

A man from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, who was arrested for allegedly sharing pro-Pakistan content on his WhatsApp status after it defeated India in a T20 World Cup match, was granted bail on Wednesday.

According to police, two men were initially booked for allegedly praising the Pakistan team following their victory over India in the match. An FIR was filed against them on November 2 at a police station in Saharanpur.

“We received a complaint against two persons who shared pro-Pakistan content on their WhatsApp status following the match. One of the accused was arrested while the other is currently absconding. Further investigation is pending,” said Mohd Rizwan, circle officer of the local police station.

According to the police, complainant Atul Saini alleged: “As Pakistan won, some people in the country indulged in anti-national activities. Some people celebrated Pakistan’s victory, which is against the country. The two accused celebrated Pakistan’s victory with a photo on their WhatsApp status.”

The FIR was filed under Section 66 of the IT Act and Section 295 (defiling place of worship) of the IPC, said the police.

The two accused, in their 20s, run a watch shop.