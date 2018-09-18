UP prisons dept facilitates release of 68 convicts serving additional jail term

As many as 68 prisoners lodged in 29 jails of the state have benefitted from this As many as 68 prisoners lodged in 29 jails of the state have benefitted from this

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, the Uttar Pradesh Prisons Department has facilitated release of 68 prisoners facing additional jail term for their failure to deposit the fine imposed on them.

The prisons department has got the cash fine imposed on poor prisoners deposited through social welfare bodies, trusts and clubs for facilitating their release on the prime minister’s birthday Monday, a home department spokesperson said Tuesday.

As many as 68 prisoners lodged in 29 jails of the state have benefitted from this, he said.

Jails in Agra and Kanpur City had the highest number of such convicts, seven each, while Gorakhpur district jail had six such inmates.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App