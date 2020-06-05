UP: Nine of family killed in SUV-truck collision in Pratapgarh

Police officials said they learnt about the accident through locals following which they immediately rushed to the spot. Police officials said they learnt about the accident through locals following which they immediately rushed to the spot.

Nine members of a family died after the vehicle they were travelling in collided head on with a truck, under Nawabganj police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district on Friday morning.

Nawabganj police station Inspector Ashotosh Kumar Tripathi said the accident happened in Wajidpur village around 5.30 am. “Nine people have died while one is critical. A total of 10 people were traveling in the car from Bhiwadi, Rajasthan to Bihar’s Bhojpur. They were traveling to their hometown for some family function. We have told the family members about the accident and they are on their way to Pratapgarh,” Tripathi said.

“The cause behind the accident is not yet ascertained but it could be due to a tyre burst or the driver must have fallen asleep as it was early morning,” Tripathi said.

Police officials said they learnt about the accident through locals following which they immediately rushed to the spot.

“All nine of them had died on the spot and the bodies had to be taken out from the SUV using heavy machinery as the car had completely ended up inside the truck,” Inspector Tripathi said. He added, “The driver of the truck had fled the spot and were are looking for him.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the kin of deceased and directed officials to provide assistance to the injured person as well as the family.

