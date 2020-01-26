UP: Polio team beaten up, cops say NRC fear

“We registered an FIR against five persons. Efforts are on to nab the two named in the FIR and three who could not be identified by the victims.The FIR was lodged under IPC sections 354, 342 and 390,” a police officer said. (Representational Image) “We registered an FIR against five persons. Efforts are on to nab the two named in the FIR and three who could not be identified by the victims.The FIR was lodged under IPC sections 354, 342 and 390,” a police officer said. (Representational Image)

Five persons allegedly assaulted and misbehaved with a two-member Pulse Polio Programme team, including a woman, and also held them captive for nearly an hour, fearing that the two were collecting data for NRC in Meerut on Saturday, police said.

The police said the two had gone to administer polio drops to children. When they reached Ali Baugh colony, they were intercepted by two men, who first asked about their whereabouts and started beating them up after alleging that data regarding NRC was being collected by the two, police said. “We registered an FIR against five persons. Efforts are on to nab the two named in the FIR and three who could not be identified by the victims.The FIR was lodged under IPC sections 354, 342 and 390,” a police officer said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App